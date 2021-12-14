Sri Lanka cricket legend Arjuna Ranatunga pens letter to PM Imran over Sialkot tragedy

Former Sri Lankan and 1996 Cricket World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga has penned a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in wake of the lynching incident of a Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was lynched and then burned by a mob in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

In the letter, Ranatunga, who has played cricket alongside PM Khan, has commended Imran Khan’s efforts in providing justice to Priyantha Kumara.

“Let me start by commending you and your government for the diligent efforts to bring justice to the barbaric, violent crime committed against Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage. As you [PM Imran] have reiterated in the media over the past few days, such violent, vigilante behaviour should be condemned vigorously,” the legendary cricketer wrote.

“Nevertheless, it is important that we all understand that these acts were carried out by a small portion of the population, and that a whole nation should not be judged on the actions of a few, especially considering the longstanding relationship between our two nations,” he continued.

Ranatunga also expressed the hope that the premier “will be able to teach the few misguided individuals within the Pakistani community to treat everyone with the same respect and dignity that all human beings deserve”.

Dear Hon. Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI, Thank you for all your efforts in bringing justice for the crime committed against Priyantha Diyawadanage, and for the continued support and commitment toward his family. Best Regards, Your friend and colleague, Arjuna pic.twitter.com/WwcvOWaIjK — Arjuna Ranatunga (@ArjunaRanatunga) December 13, 2021

“We Sri Lankans, as a nation truly appreciate the sentiments you have expressed regarding the future of the Diyawadanage family, and all the contributions will go a long way in aiding Priyantha’s wife and children,” he said.

“Thank you for all your efforts in bringing justice for the crime committed against Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage, and for the continued support and commitment toward his family,” Ranatunga wrote in letter.

Sialkot Incident

The tragic incident had taken place at a factory located at Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road on December 3, where a foreign factory manager was brutally tortured by the workers with sticks.

This was not it, the enraged people showed no mercy and set the severely injured foreign manager on fire, as a result of which he was burnt to death.

After the incident, the factory employees vandalized properties outside the factory and also damaged the vehicles.

It emerged that Malik Adnan was serving in the factory for the past 15 years, more than the Sri Lankan manager who was hired in 2012.

