Armed dacoits loot over Rs90m from cash van

GUJRANWALA: Armed dacoits have looted over Rs90 million from a cash van of a private security firm and fled from the scene, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The cash van heist took place in Artali Virkan village in Gujranwala where armed dacoits looted more than Rs90 million from a private security company’s cash van.

The driver of the cash van also sustained injuries in the firing resorted to by the dacoits, police said. Police added that the cash van was travelling from Sheikhupura to Gujranwala.

In December 2022, Karachi police had foiled a private cash van heist bid following a timely action against the robbers before they could manage to flee with the money.

Police said that a private cash van heist bid was foiled today and three accused were arrested besides the recovery of Rs500,000 cash and arms.

The incident had taken place at Korangi’s Causeway when a cash van from a private factory started moving from Jodia Bazaar. According to the van driver, four suspects on two motorcycles started chasing the van at Korangi Causeway.

Police said that the salesman sitting in the vehicle asked the driver to go fast but he pointed a gun at his head. Police said that a patrol team reached the site when the accused were fleeing with the cash.

The suspected robbers were surrounded by the police team. The police officials arrested two accused and the van driver along with arms. Two accomplices of the suspects fled from the scene with their share of money and will be arrested soon, police added.

