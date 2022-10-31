Cash van heist: Armed dacoits kill security guard over resistance

RAWALPINDI: A cash van was looted by three armed dacoits in Rawalpindi’s Naseerabad area, whereas, a security guard was also killed over resistance, ARY News reported on Monday.

Three armed dacoits have surrounded a cash van in Rawalpindi near Kohinoor Textile Mills and looted the cash from the van, police said.

A security guard was gunned down by the robbers over resistance, whereas, another security guard sustained injuries. The deceased security guard was identified as Abdul Waheed and the injured one as Umar.

The cash van reportedly reached Peshawar Road in the vicinity of Naseerabad police station where dacoits attacked and looted the cash.

READ: DRIVER OF CASH VAN RUNS AWAY WITH RS200 MILLION IN KARACHI

Police said that the robbers looted Rs20 million cash from the van and fled from the scene.

In August last year, two persons had been killed while one got injured after six armed robbers attacked a cash van of a currency exchange firm in Karachi’s Buffer Zone.

Six armed men on three bikes had intercepted a cash van near the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office after it picked up cash from a bank.

They opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle, as a result of which two persons, including a cashier and a security guard, were killed while another security guard sustained gunshot wounds.

Comments