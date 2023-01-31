Army top brass vows to bring Peshawar blast perpetrators to justice

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army’s top brass on Tuesday vowed to bring perpetrators of Peshawar mosque suicide blast, which claimed lives of almost 100 people, to exemplary justice, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the resolve was made during 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

During the meeting, the military commanders were briefed in detail about prevailing and emerging threats against the backdrop of resurgence of terrorism in the country.

They army’s top brass was also briefed on the ongoing intelligence based operations being undertaken by army and law enforcement agencies for breaking the nexus between terrorists and their support mechanism across the country.

The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Peshawar Police Line blast and vowed that perpetrators will be brought to exemplary justice.

The army chief was quoted as saying: “Such immoral and cowardly acts cannot shake resolve of the nation rather reinvigorate our determination to succeed in ongoing war against terror with Zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.”

COAS Asim Munir directed all commanders to continue focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with intelligence and law enforcement agencies with renewed resolve till the time we achieve sustainable peace.

Moreover, the forum taking notice of human rights violations and Indian design to alter the demographics of IIOJK reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to Pakistan’s principal support to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiri people as per relevant UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of the Kashmir.

The meeting came a day after a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

According to the latest figures, at least 100 people have been confirmed to have lost their lives in the attack, while almost 169 people were wounded.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines.

