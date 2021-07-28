Two arrested from Lahore as dots connect between Dasu dam, Johar Town attacks

LAHORE: Investigators have found dots connecting the Dasu dam attack and Johar Town blast in Lahore after they arrested two suspects over their alleged role in the attack on a bus of Chinese engineers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to details, the initial findings in the probe of the Dasu attack had revealed a link of people used in the attack with the Indian intelligence agency, RAW.

“Two people suspected of having their role in the Dasu blast have been arrested from Lahore,” they said adding that those arrested are brothers and hail from Quetta.

It further emerged that the vehicle used in the Dasu attack was owned by a man in Lahore.

Read More: INDIA’S RAW BEHIND LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN BLAST, SAYS NSA MOEED YUSUF

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has assured its complete support to China in investigating the Dasu incident that saw the deaths of nine Chinese engineers including three others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese workers in the Dasu incident in a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and assured the Chinese premier that no effort would be spared to thoroughly investigate the incident.

Read More: Efforts on to sow seeds of discord between Pakistan, China: Rasheed

The security of Chinese workers, projects, and institutions in Pakistan was the foremost priority of the government, he said.

He further said no hostile force would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between the two countries.