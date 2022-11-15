Arshad Sharif case: Probe team summons Murad Saeed, Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: A two-member fact-finding committee set up by the federal interior ministry to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif has summoned Murad Saeed and Faisal Vawda on November 21, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

The FIA has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed and former federal minister Faisal Vawda to appear before FIA Headquarters on November 21 (Monday) along with evidence.

Also Read: Arshad Sharif was shot at from close range, claims Faisal Vawda

The development comes after Vawda in a press conference on Oct.26 claimed that senior journalist Arshad Sharif was shot from a close range and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.

Addressing an important press conference in Islamabad, the former federal minister had said that Arshad Sharif’s murder was “pre-planned” and its conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan. He claimed that he was in contact with the journalist since the day Sharif left the country.

Read: ARSHAD SHARIF CASE: BULLET SHELLS FROM CRIME SCENE HANDED OVER TO KENYAN POLICE

“According to me, he was shot at from close range or inside the car. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets,” the PTI leader added.

Faisal Vawda claimed that evidence, including Sharif’s mobile phone and laptop, would not be found because they have been erased. He maintained that Arshad Sharif was “chosen to be killed in Kenya by those who want to break the country.”

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Comments