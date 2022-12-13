Arshad Sharif murder case: JIT prepares witnesses list in third meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe into the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case held its third meeting on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Arshad Sharif’s murder case met the fact-finding committee and received a detailed briefing.

The investigation team prepared a list of the witnesses whose testimonies will be recorded. Moreover, the JIT also summoned more people on Wednesday (tomorrow) to record their statements.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting was scheduled between the JIT and Sharif’s mother but it was cancelled due to her ailment.

The session of the JIT was adjourned till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day, ARY News reported that the JIT decided to make a list of witnesses, who recorded their testimonies other than the family members.

The decision was taken during the joint investigation team’s second meeting, which was held at City Police Office (CPO) headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the JIT instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar to immediately contact his family members and arrange a meeting. The team also decided to make a list of witnesses – other than Arshad Sharif’s family – who recorded other testimonies.

Apart from this, the investigation team decided to hold meetings on the daily basis, wherein the performance related to the case will be reviewed.

On December 10, the special JIT decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case. It decided to devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the murder case.

It was learnt that the team will record the testimonies of Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The JIT spokesperson had also said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents to depart for Kenya.

