Arshad Sharif’s murder: JIT decides to list witnesses

ISLAMABAD: The joint investigation team (JIT) – constituted to probe the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif – has decided to make a list of witnesses, who recorded their testimonies other than the family, ARY News reported.

According to details, the decision was taken during the joint investigation team’s second meeting, which was held at City Police Office (CPO) Headquarters in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the JIT instructed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar to immediately contact his family members and arrange a meeting. The team also decided to make a list of witnesses – other than Arshad Sharif’s family – who recorded other testimonies.

Apart from this, the investigation team decided to hold meetings on the daily basis, wherein the performance related to the case will be reviewed.

Earlier, the special JIT decided to record the statements of martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s mother and widow in connection with a probe into the murder case. It decided to devise its own terms of reference (ToRs) for carrying out the probe into the murder case.

It was learnt that the team will record the testimonies of Sharif’s mother and widow first, whereas, all relevant persons will be contacted to record their statements.

The spokesperson said in a statement that preparations have been started to complete travel documents to depart for Kenya.

On December 8, the federal government shared the names of the members of a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

