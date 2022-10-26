Arshad Sharif: New two-member committee formed to probe killing

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has reshuffled the number of a high-level investigation team from three to two, which was formed to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The interior ministry has issued a notification stating that now a two-member team instead of three will go to Kenya to investigate the matter.

According to the notification, FIA, Athar Waheed and Umar Shahid Hamid of the Intelligence Bureau are included in the team.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said a high-level investigation team has been constituted to ascertain the facts into Sharif’s killing.

Read more: Arshad Sharif: Three-member committee formed to probe killing

He said that a two-member team comprises of officers from FIA and IB will travel to Kenya immediately to probe the incident.

The interior minister said the team will submit its final report to the Interior Division.

Rana Sanaullah said the investigation team will also completely look into the reasons behind the departure of Arshad Sharif to Dubai and then to Kenya.

GHQ seeks formation of committee

In a letter to the federal government, the General Headquarters (GHQ), a command center of land forces of Pakistan sought the formation of a commission to probe the murder of the senior journalist.

Read more: GHQ SEEKS FORMATION OF COMMISSION TO PROBE ARSHAD SHARIF’S MURDER

As per details, the General Headquarters (GHQ) has sought the formation of a probe commission to ascertain the facts behind the killing of Arshad Sharif in Nairobi by the Kenyan police.

The GHQ has urged the government to take action as per law against those who are leveling baseless allegations

Senior journalist’s killing incident

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Read more: PLANE CARRYING ARSHAD SHARIF’S BODY LANDS AT ISLAMABAD AIRPORT

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

Profile

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

Comments