Inquiry team reaches UAE to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing: sources

ISLAMABAD: A two-member inquiry team has reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) to investigate the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, two-member inquiry team – which comprises an official each from the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – has reached UAE to investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif.

Sources told ARY News that the team will investigate the matter of the journalist’s arrival in Dubai. It will investigate the slain journalist’s meetups in the Arab country, they added.

The investigation team will also visit Sharif’s residence in the UAE, sources said, adding that it will also examine the reasons why Arshad left the country.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the autopsy report of senior journalist, who was killed in Kenya, has been handed over to the family.

PIMS hospital sources told ARY News that the post-mortem report of Shaheed Arshad Sharif has been handed over to his family. This report has been received by a close relative of the slain journalist.

According to the sources, the autopsy report consists of six pages of which two pages are of pictorial diagrams while four pages contain post-mortem details.

The report also has the official signature of the 8-member medical board of PIMS that conducted the autopsy of the journalist.

Sources say that post-mortem report include all the details of the evidence and the details of the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kenyan Forensic expert Doctor Ahmed Kalebi dismissed the claims of torture over Journalist Arshad Sharif saying he was not shot from a close distance.

Dr Ahmed added that there were no marks of torture on Arshad Sharif’s body. The bullets that hit Arshad on the head and from the back caused his death, he added.

He added that Arshad was shot with a firearm from medium range, and the fracture on his neck bones was caused by the bullet and not torture. The news about the torture of Arshad Sharif is baseless, he added.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

