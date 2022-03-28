Asad Umar reaches out to Pervaiz Elahi after no-trust move in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and General Secretary of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar on Thursday reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, ARY NEWS reported.

Asad Umar will meet Pervaiz Elahi along with other members of the party and covey an important message of Prime Minister Usman Buzdar. The political developments in Punjab will be at the heart of the discussion during the meeting.

The contact was made after the opposition on Monday submitted a no-trust motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the Punjab Assembly secretariat.

Opposition MPAs Rana Mashood and Samiullah Khan submitted the motion that bore signatures of more than 100 members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the opposition.

The chief minister won’t be able to dissolve the assembly now as a no-trust motion has been filed against him. Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervez Elahi is bound to convene an assembly session within 14 days after the submission of the motion.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has accepted the condition of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) for offering Punjab chief minister (CM) slot to get support of the government ally on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources said that the PML-Q leadership had earlier rejected the proposal of getting Punjab CM slot for only two months. Under the new deal, the position of Punjab CM will be given to PML-Q for six month.

