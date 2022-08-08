Asad Umar says ‘cannot tell names of those who proposed minus-Imran Khan’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar said on Monday that he could not tell the names of those who proposed the minus-Imran Khan formula, ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘Off the Record’, Asad Umar, however, said that those people who proposed minus-Imran Khan were not military personnel. “I do not know whether these people proposed the formula by themselves or sent someone else.”

He said that nothing would be left in PTI after minus-Imran Khan who became a barrier to the wrongdoings that are continued in Pakistan. The global powers have considered Imran Khan as a hurdle in their nefarious plans, added Umar.

“Impressions are being given as PTI is an anti-military party. Everyone knows about the statements of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Fazlur Rehman against the armed forces. All of us also know well that PTI pays respect to the armed forces.”

The PTI secretary-general said that people are spreading rumours and wrong information was also been given to the armed forces. He said that rumours were spread earlier that Imran Khan was trying to remove the army chief which was later clarified by the PTI chief himself.

Regarding the prohibited funding case, Asad Umar ruled out any legal possibility of disqualification of Imran Khan or banning PTI.

Earlier in the day, the federal government notified a six-member committee comprising members from the FIA, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and ISI to probe a negative campaign being launched post helicopter crash in Lasbela that saw the martyrdom of six Pakistan Army officials including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

The six-member committee formed to probe the negative campaign would be led by Additional Director General (DG) of FIA cybercrime unit Muhammad Jaffar.

The members included Lieutenant Colonel Saad from ISI, Deputy Director IB Waqar Nisar, Director FIA Waqaruddin Syed, deputy director Ayaz and Imran Haider.

The committee will identify those who launched the negative campaign on social media and arrest them and launch legal proceedings against them.

