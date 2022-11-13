Asad Umar says ‘PTI marchers will not stop until getting real indepedence’

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary-General Asad Umar said Sunday that the PTI marchers will not stop until getting real independence, ARY News reported.

Asad Umar, while addressing PTI marchers in Faisalabad today, said that Imran Khan is roaring like a lion today despite getting injured in the long march a week ago.

He said that PTI workers are also brave like Imran Khan and they will not stop until getting real independence.

Umar said that Imran Khan is demanding fresh elections but the ‘imported government’ does not care about the national interests but their personal gains.

In his address today, PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan reiterated the demand for free and fair elections in the country and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for judicial intervention in the Wazirabad gun attack, Arshad Sharif’s assassination and Azam Swati’s case.

He ruled out the speculations about the slow pace of Haqeeqi Azadi March.

Khan said that he is not fleeing abroad nor he is afraid of being named in the exit control list (ECL) as he has no plans to leave the country.

The PTI chief said that the long march aims to awaken the nation and the whole nation will join the PTI marchers in Rawalpindi soon.

“Election is the only solution to all problems of the country. Political stability will also bring economic stability to the country.”

The former premier said that the whole nation is looking towards the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to seek justice. He demanded the CJP to give justice to the victims of the Wazirabad gun attack, slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif and PTI Senator Azam Swati. He requested the CJP to listen to the voice of the nation.

