Aseefa Bhutto to enter practical politics: Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari has announced his daughter Aseefa Bhutto’s entry into parliamentary politics, ARY News reported.

According to details, the former head of the State made the announcement while talking to the media in the Parliament House.

Asif Ali Zardari said that he will bring Aseefa into parliamentary politics in the upcoming elections.

On a question about the no-trust move, Zardari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is choiceless now and the motion would pass with ease. ‘Would not show any kindness to Imran Khan’ he added.

It is to be noted that Aseefa Bhutto had been along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari throughout the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Awami march that started on Feb 27.

Aseefa had also been hit by a drone of a private TV channel during the PPP Awami March in Khanewal.

The unfortunate incident took place when the Pakistan People’s Party’s long march reached Khanewal city of Punjab. Aseefa was standing with his brother Bilawal, as he was set to do a speech for the long march participants.

But, she had returned to the PPP’s Awami March on that very day.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari has been injured after being hit by a drone camera in Khanewal. Details here: https://t.co/qPYRUNvgsi#ARYNews #AseefaBhutto #AwamiMarch pic.twitter.com/b2jFF0Qdgc — ARY News (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 4, 2022

