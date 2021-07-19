Aseefa’s departure to Karachi delayed owing to bad weather

KARACHI: The departure of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was delayed owing to bad weather in Islamabad, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Aseefa Bhutto was scheduled to depart for Karachi from Islamabad, however, the aircraft failed to take off after being stopped by the aviation authority due to bad weather conditions.

The PPP leader will fly to Karachi after a while, otherwise, she will extend her stay in the federal capital.

Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari had concluded the election campaign of the political party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Muzaffarabad in connection with Azad Jammu and Kashmir election was postponed due to bad weather.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet.

He said that PM Khan will not take part in today’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) political gathering being held in Muzaffarabad.

“PTI candidates and leaders will address today’s rally in Muzaffarabad as per schedule,” he said.

The election campaign is in full swing in the region as the polling day nears with Prime Minister Imran Khan, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also visiting the AJK and addressing multiple rallies in a day to woo their voters.