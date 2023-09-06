Disgraced India cricketer makes shocking remarks on Shaheen Afridi

Former India cricketer Sreesanth, who was banned from all forms of the game for spot-fixing, tried to be relevant by making comments on a particular moment in the side’s Asia Cup 2023 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sreesanth made bizarre comments on Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023. The former bowler discredited the left-arm bowler’s wicket of ex-captain Virat Kohli.

Shaheen Afridi is the first bowler in history get rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bowled in the same innings 🔥 #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/6g4CQXZxtg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 2, 2023

“It was unfortunate for India,” he said. “Pakistan were lucky to get Virat Kohli’s wicket because it was an inside edge. I don’t count it as a wicket. I know him personally, which is why I know what would have been going through his mind after seeing Pakistan’s celebration. I am just waiting for the next Pakistan-India match.”

In the seventh over, Virat Kohli edged the ball into the stumps to get dismissed for four.

Related – Shaheen Afridi didn’t let Indian social media stars enjoy pizza

Apart from Virat Kohli, the left arm pacer dismissed captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Related – Here’s what Stuart Broad thinks of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf