Disgraced India cricketer makes shocking remarks on Shaheen Afridi

Former India cricketer Sreesanth, who was banned from all forms of the game for spot-fixing, tried to be relevant by making comments on a particular moment in the side’s Asia Cup 2023 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Sreesanth made bizarre comments on Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the Asia Cup 2023. The former bowler discredited the left-arm bowler’s wicket of ex-captain Virat Kohli.

“It was unfortunate for India,” he said. “Pakistan were lucky to get Virat Kohli’s wicket because it was an inside edge. I don’t count it as a wicket. I know him personally, which is why I know what would have been going through his mind after seeing Pakistan’s celebration. I am just waiting for the next Pakistan-India match.”

In the seventh over, Virat Kohli edged the ball into the stumps to get dismissed for four.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the left arm pacer dismissed captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

