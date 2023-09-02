Viral: Shaheen Afridi didn’t let Indian social media stars enjoy pizza

A video of India netizens losing their appetite over captain Rohit Sharma’s dismissal off Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s bowling during the Asia Cup 2023 fixture is going viral.

The video showed the host distributing pizza slices to his guest when Rohit Sharma was clean bowled by Shaheen Afridi.

Shame on you Shaheen Shah Afridi, you didn’t let them TASTE their pizza in peace! 😂 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/bScVJWVeAc — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) September 2, 2023

Sushant Mehta and all guests stopped eating their food in disgust and started lashing the India captain over his dismissal.

Sushant Mehta and his show guests were being trolled for their behaviour during the show.

hahahahahahaha! ye para hai pizza — Sarcastic محترمہ (@Lailatweets_) September 2, 2023

اوور ایکٹنگ کے پیسے کاٹو — Johar Butt4 (@Juniorshareef4) September 2, 2023

Rohit Sharma’s poor form against Pakistan continued in the Asia Cup 2023 fixture in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday.

He was batting at 11 when he was outdone by Shaheen Afridi’s beautiful inswinging delivery.

