‘Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto on same page’

LODHRAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani clarified on Sunday that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were on the same page, ARY News reported.

While talking to journalists in Lodhran today, Yousuf Raza Gilani dispelled the impression of internal rifts among PPP’s top leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are on the same page. The impression of difference has ended after Quetta’s public gathering.”

Regarding forthcoming general elections, he claimed that PPP would not go for seat adjustment with any political party. He also ruled out the possibility of a delay in the general polls, adding that the PPP will make its political moves fearlessly.

To a question, Gilani replied that the impression of ‘favourite’ must be ended and transparent elections should be organised in the country.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership decided not to make seat adjustments with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general election 2024 and termed it a ‘loss trade’.

Sources close to the development revealed that the PPP leadership will not make any seat adjustments with PML-N in any constituency across the country.

Sources disclosed that certain leaders suggested engaging in seat adjustment with PML-N after which the PPP leadership sought opinions from other leaders on the matter of the seat adjustments, however, the provincial leaders of the PPP expressed concerns and rejected the proposal.

PPP sources indicated that the seat adjustment with PML-N is a ‘loss trade’ as the failure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tenure will fall on PML-N in the upcoming general elections.

The well-informed sources claimed that PPP will take more seats than in the past based on the Sindh government’s performance in the province.

However, the PPP leadership is aimed to win six National Assembly (NA) seats from Karachi.