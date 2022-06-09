Asif Ali Zardari hosts dinner for coalition parties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has hosted a dinner for all political parties of the coalition government at Zardari House Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The banquet was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Shahzain Bugti, Khalid Magsi, Mohammad Aslam Bhutani, Agha Hassan Baloch, Aimal Wali Khan, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Faisal Sabzwari, Khursheed Shah, Maulana Ghafoor Haideri, Israr Tareen, Malik Ahmed Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the banquet due to isolation.

READ: ASIF ALI ZARDARI, CM HAMZA AGREE TO JOINTLY CONTEST PUNJAB BY-POLLS

Prior to the dinner, the top leaders of the coalition parties exchanged views on the political situation of the country. The heads of the political parties expressed confidence in PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The heads of the coalition parties aimed to bring the country out of the crisis. A detailed discussion was held over the upcoming budget. During the meeting, the politicians gave recommendations to the premier.

The dinner was hosted prior to the presentation of the budget 2022-23 and upcoming by-polls on the vacant seats in Punjab.

READ: PML-N WILL NOT LEAVE GOVT VOLUNTARILY, LONDON LEADERSHIP DECIDES

The incumbent coalition government is expected to present the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the Parliament on June 10 (Friday), with a special focus on fiscal consolidation to contain the budget deficit.

Moreover, the ECP had earlier announced schedule for election on 20 provincial seats vacated after defecting MPAs of the PTI were de-seated.

According to the schedule, nomination papers for the by-election could be submitted from June 04 to 07. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on June 11, the ECP stated. The candidates will be announced as election symbols on June 24, while polling will be held on July 17.

Comments