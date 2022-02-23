Asif Ali Zardari invites Chaudhry brothers to dinner

LAHORE: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will host a dinner for the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership at Bilawal House in Lahore tonight.

Sources told ARY News that Asif Ali Zardari contacted the Chaudhry brothers and invited them to a dinner.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, accompanied by Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, and Salik Hussain, will attend the dinner reception, the sources said.

They said political matters will come under discussion during the meeting between leaders of both parties.

The former president had earlier this month met with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership in Lahore to muster support for the opposition’s planned no-trust move. Subsequently, a high-level meeting of PML-Q leaders had given Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi powers to make all decisions on party’s behalf.

On Tuesday, opposition leader in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met with former president Asif Ali Zardar in Lahore. The meeting between the two bigwigs was held at Bilawal House Lahore wherein matters related to the political situation, no-trust move and long march were discussed.

