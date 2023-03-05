Asif Ali Zardari says ‘do not consider Imran Khan a politician’

KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that he does not consider PTI chief Imran Khan a politician and they will not hold negotiations with him.

While talking to a private news channel, Asif Ali Zardari said that they will actively participate in the elections. He, however, said that they will not hold talks with Imran Khan.

During his interview, Zardari held discussions on the economic and political situation and Nawaz Sharif’s return. He criticised Imran Khan is popular due to poverty and he does not consider him a politician.

He said that he remained in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for three months during Imran Khan’s era and he was not even allowed to offer Eid prayers.

The former president said that NAB and business cannot run together. “When I came to the parliament, then I asked to choose NAB or business. This is a real issue that a 14-grade NAB officer summons a 22-grade officer to question his actions.”

He added that all individuals want to save their honour and nobody would sign a file.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return, Zardari said that it is Nawaz Sharif’s decision to decide the time. He added that he usually favours PML-N supremo’s decisions despite expressing differences on multiple occasions.

While commenting on the judiciary’s role, Zardari said that parliament is the supreme institution but not the courts. He said that the courts are seemingly interfering in parliamentary affairs.

The PPP co-chairman said that Pervaiz Elahi put his political career at risk ‘after a telephone call’.

