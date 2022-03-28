Asif Ali Zardari says hopeful for success of no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has expressed hopes that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be succeeded, ARY News reported on Monday.

Asif Ali Zardari, while responding to a journalist’s question, said that the no-confidence motion is going to be successful. “What speaker can do, he will do it.”

The journalist questioned Zardari about any conspiracy against PM Imran Khan. The PPP co-chairman replied, “What do you think about it?”

He also confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif will be the next prime minister after the success of the no-trust move.

Earlier, the Opposition Leader in NA Shehbaz Sharif has presented a no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The crucial National Assembly session was chaired by NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri. The no-confidence motion was presented by Shehbaz Sharif after the question hour session of the house was adjourned.

The MNAs from the treasury benches and the dissident MNAs of the PTI remained absent from the house and 161 lawmakers from the opposition benches were present in the house.

After the counting of the lawmakers supporting the motion, deputy speaker Qasim Suri accepted the motion and adjourned the session until March 31 for the discussion on the motion.

