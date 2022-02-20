Asif Zardari, Fazlur Rehman to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Zardari will meet Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday (tomorrow), in a bid to expedite move against the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the meeting, Fazlur Rehman will host a reception for Asif Zardari at his residence, where they would discuss matters related to political developments in the country.

The meeting would discuss contacts with political groups including government allies in a bid for in-house change in the National Assembly, measures needed for setting agenda of an effective anti-government move and matters relating to bringing PPP close to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The meeting came in the backdrop of another behind the door meeting of opposition leaders for the success of their no-trust move when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif had met estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen yesterday.

According to sources within PML-N privy to the development, during the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen, the former sought latter’s cooperation for the no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The meeting lasted for multiple hours and Shehbaz Sharif also offered to accommodate PTI leader in the next setup,” they said.

