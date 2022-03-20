Singer Asim Azhar announces engagement to Merub Ali

Singer Asim Azhar announced his engagement to actor and model Merub Ali by sharing pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

The engagement pictures of Asim Azhar and Merub Ali has millions of likes from the users of the application. The celebrities and the netizens congratulated them on their engagement.

The singer and actor, who is seen in the superhit ARY Digital serial Sinf-e-Ahan, have been spotted together in events and functions.

Merub Ali earlier threw a birthday party for him. She was spotted in the front row of one of his concerts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meerub Ali (@merub.my.heart)



Earlier, the reports of their engagement circulated were all over social media.

It was reported to be a limited affair function, which was in the presence of family members and close ones.

Asim Azhar got ticked off by a social media user when asked who he is getting married to and when. He did not take it well and told the netizen to not ask questions like those in morning shows.

Moreover, Merub Ali refuted the rumours of her being his cousin and step-sister in an interview.

People say that we are cousins but there is nothing like that,”, adding that she once heard that he was her step-mother’s son as well.

“I don’t have a stepmother,” she added.

Comments