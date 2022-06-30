Aslam Bhootani complains against Ahsan Iqbal in meeting with PM Sharif

ISLAMABAD: MNA Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan and one of the allies of the coalition government on Thursday complained against Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, in a meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

MNA Aslam Bhootani and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Khalid Magsi, who raised reservations against the coalition government in the NA recently, met PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

During the meeting, both the allies, conveyed their reservations to the premier, on which PM Sharif assured them of a solution to their complaints.

Sources further say MNA Aslam Bhootani complained about the conduct of Ahsan Iqbal, federal minister for planning and development.

Earlier this week, addressing the floor of NA, Aslam Bhootani had said he was happy with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as they were being provided the development funds. Joined coalition government due to the love of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Khawaja Sahab.. listen to our grievances and please convey them to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the lawmaker said.

It may be noted on March 29, Aslam Bhootani, an independent MNA from Balochistan parted ways with the then PTI-led coalition govt.

