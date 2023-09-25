27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 25, 2023
Assailants open fire at K-Electric staffers in Karachi’s Surjani

KARACHI: Unidentified assailants opened fire at K-Electric staffers during anti-power theft drive in the Surjani Town area of Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

The KE spokesperson said in a statement that the staffers were busy removing kundas (illegal electricity connections) in Surjani Town’s Sector 10/1 when unidentified assailants opened fire at them.

All staffers remained unhurt in the gun attack due to timely precautionary steps. The spokesperson said that the kunda mafia was involved in stealing more than 30,000 units of electricity.

The company lodged a First Investigation Report (FIR) at the concerned police station and nominated nine persons.

Earlier in the month, a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) union councillor was shot dead during a brawl over Kunda (illegal electricity connections) in Sector 4C of Karachi’s Surjani Town late Thursday.

The deceased identified as Mohammad Habib was a ward councillor of JI.

Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and started an investigation.

JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Habib had gone for a meeting after he was informed of an illegal electricity connection.

He was gunned down as soon as he left the meeting, he alleged. Rehman further said that the Kunda mafia had the backing of the PPP.

The JI Karachi chief demanded IG Police to take notice and arrest the culprits and their handlers.

He said that the JI would protest if the authorities did not file a first information report of the killing or fabricate the medical examination of the body.

