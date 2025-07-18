Astronomer reacts to fake Andy Byron apology

US tech firm Astronomer, where Andy Byron serves as the CEO, has responded to the apology associated with him after his video with Kristin Cabot went viral.

The Astronomer CEO broke the internet after he was caught in an intimate embrace with his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay concert on July 16.

The clip of their close embrace has since amassed over 34 million views across platforms like TikTok and X.

Their viral reaction to the video sparked a flood of speculations and rumours about their alleged affair.

Some users claimed to have discovered evidence that Andy Byron was married to a woman, identified as Megan Kerrigan, while Kristin Cabot finalised her divorce from her husband in 2022.

Amid speculations about their alleged relationship, a supposed apology from the Astronomer CEO surfaced online.

“What was supposed to be a night of music and joy turned into a deeply personal mistake… I want to sincerely apologise to my wife, my family, and the team at Astronomer,” the apology read.

However, the company has termed the apology, associated with Andy Byron, as fake and fabricated.

Citing an Astronomer official, the New York Post reported that neither Byron nor Kristin Cabot has released any official statement about their viral outing at the Coldplay concert.

Meanwhile, the Astronomer CEO’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly dropped his name.

According to US media outlets, Megan Kerrigan Byron removed her last name and then deleted her Facebook account after the scandal erupted online.