Ata Tarar says ‘will pursue May 9 riots, Pervaiz Elahi corruption cases’

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Ata Tarar said on Monday that they will pursue May 9 riots and Pervaiz Elahi corruption cases, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference, Ata Tarar said that May 9 was a black day in the country’s history.

“Properties had been attacked by miscreants under a plan on May 9 following the orders of their leaders. The miscreants torched properties after an individual was arrested over corruption.”

Tarar claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was given relief by the court and ‘the case was illegally discharged.”

The SAPM added that it was a completely wrong stance about the absence of Yasmin Rashid’s name in the First Information Report (FIR).

“Rashid’s name was mentioned on the second page of the FIR. Rashid’s presence was proved in the forensic report. The investigators were due to submit the forensic report but the court did not wait and took a decision in haste to release her. The court should have waited for the forensic report if it wants to complete the legal requirements.”

On June 3, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

Ata Tarar said that undeniable evidence is present against the miscreants in May 9 riots and penalties should be pronounced. He alleged that Pervaiz Elahi and Yasmin Rashid have always gotten relief from the courts even legal requirements are fulfilled or not.

The SAPM said that they will appeal against any relief given to the accused in May 9 riots. “We will pursue May 9 incidents and Pervaiz Elahi corruption cases. These cases are not filed by Shahzad Akbar and we will take them to the conclusion.”