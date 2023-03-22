ATC grants bail to PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj in DC office attack case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Arsalan Taj Hussain in a case pertaining to the attack on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keamari’s office, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the bail was granted against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000. The court directed to release of the PTI lawmaker if there are no other cases against him.

The PTI MPA Arsalan Taj is booked in two cases against him but his counsel has filed a bail plea in the other case as well.

Earlier, the Sindh Police revealed the genre of the case against his arrest after 12 hours of PTI lawmaker Arsalan’s arrest from his residence in Karachi.

PTI lawmaker Arsalan’s was arrested in the case of the attack on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keamari’s office.

The spokesperson had claimed that the office of DC Keamari near the SITE area was attacked by some PTI activists including Arsalan Taj, adding that a case was registered under the sections of terrorism.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Police in an overnight raid arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf secretary-general Karachi chapter, Arslan Taj from his residence.

According to PTI Sindh spokesperson, Shehzad Qureshi, Sindh police ‘raided’ houses of party leaders including Khurram Sher Zaman, Arslan Taj and Raja Azhar.

