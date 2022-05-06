ATC reserves verdict in Lahore truck bomb blast case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday reserved a verdict in a case pertaining to the 2017 blast in a fruit truck in Lahore’s Sabzi Mandi that claimed lives of 16 people.

Judge Ejaz Ahmed reserved the verdict after both defence and prosecution sides concluded their final arguments. He will announce the judgement on May 14.

In 2017, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police had registered a case against accused Saifur Rehman and others for their alleged involvement in the terrorist attack.

According to the prosecution, Rehman’s truck was used in the bomb blast. His counsel, however, stated before the court that the accused had already sold his truck and that he had nothing to do with the blast.

It is noteworthy that the driver of the vehicle has since been at large.

