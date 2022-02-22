Athar Mateen murder: Police arrest suspected killer from Balochistan

KHUZDAR: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the killing of journalist Athar Mateen from Khuzdar, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, prime suspect, Abid Ameen, involved in the murder of journalist Athar Mateen Ahmed during a robbery bid was arrested from Balochistan’s Khuzdar district during a joint raid carried out by Karachi police and law enforcement agencies.

The police have also arrested four other accomplices of suspected killer Abid during the raid.

It is pertinent to mention here that unidentified armed men opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi’s Nazimabad area, killing a local journalist identified as Mateen as he tried to foil a mugging bid.

The police said that the journalist Athar Mateen tried to foil a mugging bid when the incident occurred. “Muggers were looting a citizen when Mateen hit them with his vehicle,” they said and added that the suspects after being hit opened fire on him resulting in his immediate death.

“Athar was shot three times and we have recovered two empty casings of 30-bore pistol,” SSP Central Maroof Usman said and added that a team of crime scene unit has also been dispatched to the spot.

The deceased journalist had remained associated with ARY NEWS previously and was currently working at a local news channel owned by PTI leader Aleem Khan.

