Attacker’s video message: CM Pervaiz Elahi summons Punjab bureaucracy

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has summoned the provincial bureaucracy after the video message of the attacker, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, was released, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to details, CM Pervaiz Elahi summoned the provincial bureaucracy at Shaukat Khanum Hospital – where Imran Khan is admitted – after the video message of the attacker was released.

Sources told ARY News that CM Elahi has also summoned a meeting of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Commissioner Lahore and other senior officers.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed anger over the bureaucrats and other senior officials and demanded a report on the release of the video statement.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of leaking the suspected attacker’s confessional statement after the gun attack on PTI chief during the long march.

Punjab CM ordered Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials. After the leaking of the suspect’s confessional statement, the station house officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended.

The chief minister said in a statement that all mobile phones of the police station’s staffers were confiscated and they will be sent for forensic audit.

Pervaiz Elahi issued directives to hold an inquiry into the incident of the video leak of the suspected attacker. He directed IG Punjab to begin probe to ascertain the motives of the gun attack.

Attacker’s video message

The assailant, who opened fire at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during party’s long march, confessed to the crime, saying that the former premier was his only target, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a video statement available with ARY News, the attacker said he was planning the assassination attempt ever since Imran left Lahore. “I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill Imran Khan only and no one else,” he added.

