Audio leaks exposed Saqib Nisar’s character: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that the audio leaks have exposed the character of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah was commenting on the leaked audio conversation of Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib with a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate. He said in a statement that the audio leaks exposed the character of Saqib Nisar.

He alleged that in Nisar’s son leaked audio conversation, he allegedly demanded Rs150 million bribe for a party ticket.

He blamed PTI of the recent wave of terrorism in the country. Sanaullah alleged that ‘terrorists’ were invited to return as citizens by the PTI government. He further claimed that terrorism is not existing in Punjab.

“When Imran Khan concluded his 126-day sit-in, [former premier] Nawaz Sharif telephoned him to jointly formulate a strategy to eliminate terrorism.”

The interior minister further alleged that terrorism has returned to the country due to the ineligibility of PTI.

Regarding Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah claimed that the PML-N Quaid was punished for not receiving salary from his son’s factory. He added that Saqib Nisar and other people were allegedly involved in the ouster of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar expressed displeasure over Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s press conference, asking the PML-N leader ‘to stay within limits’.

In a statement, the former chief justice has lambasted Khawaja Asif and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for ‘speaking lies’, saying that these people will hide their faces if he starts speaking the truth.

Saqib Nisar asked the federal minister to ‘stay within limits of the constitution, law and ethics’, saying that Asif had already said on the floor of Parliament that their Chief Justice is coming.

He pointed out that the Chief Justice – who takes oath under the Constitution – does not belong to any party but to the Supreme Court. “They [PML-N leaders]] are levelling allegations against others to hide their corruption,” he added.

The former CJP asked why Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not challenge the 2018 elections, it they believe the polls were rigged.

