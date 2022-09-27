Audio leaks fiasco: PM Shehbaz convenes NSC meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on September 28 (Wednesday) to discuss matters related to national security, including audio leaks featuring candid conversations between key government figures, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that the PM has convened the NSC meeting in the PM House on Wednesday at 4:00 pm, which would be attended by the defence minister, interior minister, foreign minister and finance minister as well as the military chiefs.

The NSC huddle would be briefed regarding the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) audio leaks that surfaced on social media, said sources, adding that the overall flood-related situation in the country would also be discussed in the meeting.

PM to form high-level committee on audio leaks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday termed the surfacing of audio leaks of conversations between key government figures a “serious security lapse” and announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the matter.

“Audio leaks scandal is a serious security lapse and critical matter,” the prime minister said while addressing a news conference along with other federal cabinet members.

“I am forming a high-level panel on audio leaks matter… This is a serious matter and raises a big question mark over the security breach,” the PM said, adding that a high-power committee will investigate the matter from all aspects.

“Who will come to meet the prime minister at the PM House now? An inquiry committee will reach the depth of this matter,” he added.

Read More: PM ANNOUNCES TO FORM HIGH-LEVEL COMMITTEE TO PROBE AUDIO LEAKS

PM Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that Maryam Nawaz – who is PML-N’s vice president and also his niece – did not ask for any favour from him regarding the import of her son-in-law’s power plant machinery from India.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of his party and family had become the centre of attention after several audio recordings from the Prime Minister Office (PMO) surfaced on social media.

