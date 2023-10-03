Avastin injection case: Punjab suspends more drug inspectors

LAHORE: The Punjab Primary Healthcare Department has suspended 11 more drug inspectors and deputy drug controllers following the vision impairment cases due to the substandard Avastin injection, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Punjab Primary Healthcare Department issued a notification regarding the suspension orders for 11 more drug inspectors. Overall 22 drug inspectors have been suspended after vision impairment cases due to the substandard Avastin injection.

The suspended inspectors include Imran Khalid, Rao Imran Zafar, Saira, Zafar Iqbal, Sabehur Rehman Hashmi, Saddam Hussain, Shelokh Anwar, Hammad Hassan and Khaleeq Anwar.

The inspectors have been directed to report back to the P&SHD Lahore with immediate effect.

Last month, the Punjab health department had suspended 11 drug inspectors over negligence in a matter related to Avastin injections that allegedly caused ‘loss of vision’ in the province.

The eyesight of as many as 40 diabetes patients was affected due to substandard injections in Lahore. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor revealed that his brother and a friend’s eyesight was affected when they received the shot inside their eyes.

According to the Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, 11 drug inspectors of Multan, Sadiqabad, Khanewal, Sahiwal and others have been suspended.

Dr Jamal further said the supply of Avastin injection will be restored by the DRAP after its inspection.

On Sunday, Caretaker Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan said that the sale and dispensation of the injection of Avastin had been stopped.

The minister made these remarks after holding a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr. Jamal Nasir.

It is to be noted that a case against the suppliers of Avastin injection has been registered, while a five-member committee to probe the cases of alleged ‘vision loss’ has been constituted.