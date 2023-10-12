Avastin injection probe reveals shocking details

LAHORE: The probe of Avastin injection which caused blurry vision among patients has revealed shocking details, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the investigation the loss of vision was caused by the staff and doctors and impossible to regain vision of some patients.

Sources revealed that infection infused in the Avastin injection while making more doses of the injection and the hygiene conditions were also not suitable in the lab.

Moreover, most of the patients who lost their vision may never regain their vision as their cornea has been completely damaged as water was added to the Avastin injection to increase the quantity.

Read more: Avastin injection declared ‘safe and germ-free’

Yesterday, the Avastin injection which caused blurry vision among patients, was declared ‘safe and germ-free’ in laboratory tests. Avastin injection was banned after the eyesight of patients was affected after inoculation.

On Tuesday, Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram while talking to ARY News, said that the probe committee has forwarded its report to the Punjab Caretaker chief minister (CM).

“Five drug inspectors had been arrested so far and a new five-member committee comprising ophthalmologists was constituted. The committee would devise SOPs for the use of eye injection. The patients were affected due to the wrong usage of the eye injection,” said Akram.

It is pertinent to mention here, that the Punjab Primary Healthcare Department had suspended 11 more drug inspectors and deputy drug controllers following the vision impairment cases due to the substandard Avastin injection.