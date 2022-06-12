Awais Leghari to present Punjab budget tomorrow

LAHORE: Provincial minister Awais Leghari will present Punjab’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed Awais Leghari to present the budget for 2022-23 as finance minister. The Punjab finance department has sent the budget speech to Awais Leghari.

The Punjab government will unveil the Punjab Budget tomorrow for the fiscal year 2022-23 with a total outlay of around Rs 3 trillion.

The Punjab government has summoned a meeting of the provincial assembly on June 13 for the presentation of the budget, however, it seems difficult in the presence of the Speaker Parvez Elahi that it would sail through easily from the assembly amid no obvious majority for both sides of the aisle after de-seating of 25 PTI lawmakers by the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23 (Budget 2022-23) in the National Assembly on Friday.

The federal budget 2022-23 has a total outlay of 9502 billion rupees has been announced, encompassing measures for what the government termed ‘sustainable economic growth, industrial and agriculture development and relief for the poor people’.

