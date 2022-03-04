Awami March: PPP marchers to descend on D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to hold a public meeting at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 8 when its “Awami March”, being led by party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will enter the capital.

The PPP’s long march that started from Karachi on February 27 will culminate with a power show in Islamabad on March 8.

Sources today told ARY News that the party previously wanted to hold a public meeting at Faizabad but has now decided to change the venue and stage the rally at D-Chowk instead.

The PPP has written a letter to the administration of the federal capital seeking permission for holding the rally at the new venue.

Earlier, the party had sought permission to hold a three-day long rally at Faizabad, but the administration turned down its request and permitted the party to hold a one-day rally due to the Pakistan and Australia test series that started today.

On Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a five-day ultimatum to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to resign and dissolve the assemblies.

He said if the prime minister doesn’t resign, he will be sent packing through a no-trust move.

