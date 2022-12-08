Azam Swati: SHC moved against registration of multiple cases

KARACHI: Son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati on Thursday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the registration of multiple FIRs against his father, ARY News reported.

Usman Swati in his plea stated that FIR under charges of doing controversial tweets is already registered against his father, Azam Swati in Islamabad and now cases are registered against him in Sindh and Balochistan.

The SHC has been pleaded to pass orders for nullifying the registration of cases against the PTI leader.

Earlier, Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to not register more cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati.

The two-member bench comprising Justice Kamran Mulla Khel and Justice Amir Rana ordered the provincial police to not register anymore against the PTI senator.

Imran demands release of Swati

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan demanded the immediate release of Azam Swati

In his series of Tweets, Imran Khan condemned the ‘vengeful’ manner in which the senator is being treated as shocking and condemnable.

“He was moved to PIMS early morning after suffering severe chest pains & breathing issues. While test results were awaited, Quetta police got him discharged & took him away endangering his life.”

