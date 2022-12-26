Azam Swati shows ‘distrust’ over IHC CJ

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati has expressed distrust in Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ) Amir Farooq, requesting to transfer his bail plea to another IHC judge, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the PTI Senator penned down a letter to Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice (CJ), expressing ‘distrust’ in the latter over ‘delayed justice’.

In the letter, Azam Swati referred to his bail petition and said ‘justice delayed is justice denied’. “I was abducted and was illegally taken from PIMS Hospital on December 2 to Quetta then to Sindh where 46 false first information reports (FIRs) were filed against me,” he wrote.

He claimed that Special Court Judge Raja Asif Mehmood was “transferred immediately for unknown reason” after the decision on the bail application was reserved and a new judge was appointed ‘following several days of delay’, who dismissed the bail application.

Concluding his letter, Swati expressed distrust of the IHC CJ and requested to transfer his bail plea to another IHC judge. However, sources within IHC told ARY News that they haven’t received any letter from Azam Swati.

Sources claimed that the former federal minister had submitted the letter to Deputy Superintendent at CIA sub-jail in I-Nine. “The special judge – who heard Swati’s bail case – was transferred as usual,” sources claimed.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad high court (IHC) adjourned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati’s post-arrest bail petition in a sedition case for posting controversial tweets against state institution.

The bail petition states that the PTI leader did not post any derogatory remarks against the state institutions. The applicant made Centre and FIA cybercrime wing respondents in the petition. Furthermore, IHC adjourned the hearing till next Monday, January 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Islamabad court rejected the bail plea of Senator Azam Swati in the case of the controversial tweet, ARY News reported. During the hearing, the Islamabad court remarked that the PTI leader committed the “same offence” twice.

Comments