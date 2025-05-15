Babar Azam opens up on batting struggles ahead of PSL 10 resumption

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has addressed his batting struggles ahead of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The former Pakistan captain has been facing scrutiny over a dip in his form in recent times in international games.

In the PSL 10, he has scored 178 runs in eight innings, at an average of 29.66 for Peshawar Zalmi.

Amid discussions on his form woes, Babar Azam has expressed his resolve to make a strong comeback.

Speaking on Peshawar Zalmi’s YouTube channel, the former Pakistan captain maintained that players go through challenging phases in their careers.

“Every player experiences such times, and this time it’s a bit longer. My effort is to get my form back,” he said.

Babar Azam, however, emphasised the importance of keeping things simple to return to form.

“In these times, you have to keep things simple around you and you have to believe in yourself, because there are a lot of things that surround you in these situations,” the Peshawar Zalmi captain said.

He added, “During this time, the more you keep yourself normal and simple, the easier things get because you confuse yourself if you overdo things.”

Expressing gratitude to the fans for their continuous support, the former Pakistan captain reiterated that he was working hard to overcome the challenges and make a comeback.

“My aim is always to perform well. I firmly believe that I will live up to fans’ expectations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to resume on May 17 with the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zalmi are fifth on the points table, with four wins in their eight games played. The side will have to win both of their remaining two games to confirm a spot in the playoffs.