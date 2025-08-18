Pakistan tell Babar to improve strike rate for T20 comeback

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been told to improve his batting against spin and boost his overall strike rate to be considered for Twenty20 Internationals, coach Mike Hesson said.

The 30-year-old is Pakistan’s batting mainstay in other formats but has not played a T20 International since their tour of South Africa late last year.

Babar Azam could not find a place in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup next month as the team management showed faith in rising players such as Sahibzada Farhan.

“There’s no doubt Babar’s been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate,” Hesson said of the top-order batter who has a modest strike rate of 129 in T20 Internationals.

“Those are things he’s working really hard on. But at the moment the players we have, have done exceptionally well.

“Sahibzada Farhan has played six games and won three player-of-the-match awards.”

Babar Azam should use the Big Bash League in Australia to improve his 20-overs batting and stage a comeback, Hesson said.

“A player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show he’s improving in those areas in T20s. He’s too good a player not to consider,” he said.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup Group A campaign against Oman in Dubai on September 12 before meeting arch-rivals India at the same venue two days later.

Pakistan squad for Tri-Series and Asia Cup 2025:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.