Babar Azam’s father advises him to show respect to Amir, Imad

Babar Azam’s father Azam Siddique has advised him to forget the past and treat senior players such as Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir with respect, ARY News reported.

Soon after his reappointment as Pakistan’s white ball team captain, Babar Azam’s father took to Instagram showing gratitude over his son’s achievement while penning a piece of advice regarding team players.

“I told Babar to forget what anybody said or did. Amir and Imad are your elders and seniors. Show respect to them and to their opinions. Think of everybody as a brother,” said Siddique in an Instagram post.

He also rubbished the claims that there would be no unity in the team following Babar Azam’s appointment as the captain while Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim are in the team.

Siddique said, “11 brothers will conquer the world (World Cup).”

Babar was reappointed as the Pakistan captain in the limited overs cricket ahead of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand on home soil.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the decision on X, formerly Twitter, “following unanimous recommendation from the PCB’s selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team.”

It is pertinent to mention that Shaheen Afridi was appointed the captain of the T20 team following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2023 after Babar stepped down from the captaincy in all formats.

Shan Masood was appointed Test captain while no skipper for ODIs was announced.

Shaheen Afridi, during his short stint as T20 captain, led the Greenshirts in only one series which Pakistan lost to New Zealand 4-1.

In the red-ball format, Pakistan played just one series under Shah Masood’s captaincy against Australia in December 2023 and lost the series 3-0.

Babar Azam has so far captained Pakistan in five international tournaments —T20 World Cup 2021 and 2022, Asia Cup 2022 and 2023, and World Cup 2023 without winning a trophy.