A viral social media video showing heaps of garbage strewn across Babusar Top – one of Pakistan’s most picturesque mountain passes – has triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger environmental protection at the popular tourist destination.

The video – shared by a user Wasay Marwat – highlights plastic bottles, food wrappers and other waste scattered across the scenic landscape, raising concerns over poor waste management, inadequate public facilities and irresponsible tourist behaviour.

Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Babusar Top deserves better. One of Pakistan’s most beautiful mountain passes is being ruined by litter, poor management and a lack of civic sense. Nature gave us paradise. It’s our responsibility to protect it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasay Marwat (@wasaymarwat)

The post also urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism and Gilgit-Baltistan tourism authorities, along with other relevant departments, to improve cleanliness, strengthen waste management systems, provide better public facilities and enhance safety standards before irreversible damage is done to the natural landmark.

The video has reignited debate on social media about the environmental cost of growing tourism in Pakistan’s northern regions. As visitor numbers continue to rise each year, environmentalists have repeatedly warned that without better planning, stricter enforcement and greater public awareness, the country’s fragile mountain ecosystems could suffer long-term damage.

The issue has also drawn reactions from Pakistani celebrities. Actor Nadia Afgan shared the viral video on her Instagram Stories, expressing disappointment.

The concerns echo similar appeals made by television hosts Nida Yasir and Juggun Kazim last month after their trips to Pakistan’s northern areas.