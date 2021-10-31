Bag full of pricey smartphones found at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: A bag full of expensive mobile phones was found at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Sources said an unidentified passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai on board a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight, PK-284, abandoned the bag and fled.

It seems the man left the bag out of fear of getting caught for sneaking a large number of smartphones into the country, they said.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials took into their custody the bag which contained as many as 141 mobile phones and later handed it over to customs officials.

The sources said a hunt was launched to trace the passenger with the help of CCTV footage.

