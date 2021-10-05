‘I will not resign’: Balochistan CM Jam Kamal responds to 24-hour deadline

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday said that he will not resign despite mounting calls from disgruntled BAP lawmakers to leave office by 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

He made the announcement while speaking exclusively in the ARY News program 11th hour.

“Come what may, I will not resign from Balochistan CM post on demand of some 12, 14 lawmakers,” he said, adding that the step will set the wrong precedent.

CM Alyani said that he enjoys the support of a majority of lawmakers in the provincial government, adding that resigning from the CM slot over the demand of few lawmakers makes no sense.

“I will only resign if all lawmakers including from coalition partners turn against me,” he added.

On Tuesday, disgruntled lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners gave Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani a deadline to resign from his post by 5 pm tomorrow.

Balochistan Social Welfare Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch addressing a press conference said that 14 to 15 BAP members had expressed a lack of confidence in the chief minister, demanding Alyani to give resignation by 5 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and threatened to consider other options if he does not resign.

“Jam Kamal has been given time till 5 pm tomorrow. If he does not resign by tomorrow, we will consider other options, including a no-confidence motion,” he told the media.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal had met with nine estranged provincial legislators including ministers in past two days to resolve the differences.

On October 2, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had stepped down as the president of the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in a surprise move and ordered the party organisers to hold elections.

In his Twitter message, he had asked the BAP central organiser Jan Jamali and the secretary-general Manzoor Kakar to have a meeting and announce the party elections at the earliest.

