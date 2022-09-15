Balochistan floods: Death toll soars to 299

QUETTA: After five more people lost their lives including two men and three children today, the death toll in devastating floods in Balochistan parts has risen to 299, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Five more people including two men and three children were killed due to floods in Balochistan.

The spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that the death toll in Balochistan floods reached 299 including 136 men, 73 women and 90 children.

At least 181 persons including 92 men, 40 women and 49 children were injured in rain-related incidents across Balochistan while more than 65,000 houses were partially or fully damaged.

According to the PDMA report, the monsoon rain spell affected 2,198-kilometre-long roads, whereas, 22 bridges collapsed. 270,744 livestock was killed and crops at 200,936 acres of land were swept away in the floods.

Viral diseases

Flood-hit regions of Balochistan face another calamity as viral diseases grip the province as over 5059 cases have been registered till Tuesday.

According to sources 297 Health Units have been damaged in Balochistan due to floods and heavy rainfall. Sources have said that viral diseases have broken out in flood-affected areas of the province as 5059 cases have been registered in the last 24 hours.

According to details, 713 cases of diarrhoea, 951 cases related to respiratory issues, 231 malaria cases, 945 cases of skin infections, and one snake bite case, while 2218 other viral disease cases were reported in the province in the last 24 hours.

Government statistics show that there are 734609 pregnant women or breastfeeding women, and 77392 children under 5 years of age in Balochistan currently. The mentioned population is the most vulnerable to viral diseases.

