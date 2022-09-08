Flour crisis worsens in Balochistan after floods

QUETTA: Crisis of flour shortage has worsened in Balochistan, adding to the people’s woes already reeling from the devastation wrought by heavy rains and subsequent flash floods, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the prices of flour have skyrocketed in Quetta and other parts of Balochistan. The flour was being sold at Rs130 to Rs135 per kilogramme.

A 20-kilo bag of flour is being sold at Rs2,700 which was previously available at Rs1,600 in the province. Meanwhile, 50-kilo flour was available at Rs6,300.

Flour has not been available in most flour shops and utility stores located in Quetta and other parts of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the flour crisis has worsened due to the suspension of traffic between Balochistan and the rest of the country.

A day earlier, it was reported that the death toll from torrential rains and flash floods in Balochistan rose to 263 as three more people lost their lives during the past 24 hours.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), overall 263 people have lost their lives in heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan. The deceased persons included 125 men, 59 women and 79 children, whereas, the number of injured people was 166.

