Balochistan political crisis: Sanjrani, Khattak depart for Quetta

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and two senators have departed for Quetta amid the political crisis in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sadiq Sanjrani, Pervez Khattak, Senator Ahmed Khan and Senate Faisal Saleem have departed for Quetta due to the ongoing political turmoil in the Balochistan province.

Sanjrani, during his Balochistan visit, will meet Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and disgruntled lawmakers ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion tabled against the chief minister.

READ: ZAHOOR BULEDI APPOINTED NEW PARLIAMENTARY LEADER OF BAP

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on October 25 for voting on a no-confidence motion tabled against CM Jam Kamal Alyani by disgruntled lawmakers.

The session was summoned by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Quddus Bizenjo.

BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran presented the no-confidence motion before the assembly. Of the 65 lawmakers present in the assembly, 33 backed the vote of no confidence against CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

READ: NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION TABLED AGAINST BALOCHISTAN CM JAM KAMAL

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly, stated that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and should be removed immediately.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani had announced that he would not tender resignation from chief ministership and will fight a no-confidence motion.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!