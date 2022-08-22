Balochistan rains: Another dam broken in Qila Abdullah

CHAMAN: Heavy rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan as another dam in Qila Abdullah district has been broken, while the death toll has reached 225, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, a dam in Qila Abdullah district – Dolangi dam – gave way after heavy rainfall triggered flash floods.

Meanwhile, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Kakar said that the water entered settlements and damaged houses and orchards.

The local administration rescued the affected families and shifted them to safe locations. According to officials, no loss of life was reported, but a vast tract of land had become inundated.

The deputy commissioner said that so far 15 reservoirs were broken in several districts across the province due to heavy downpours and flash floods.

A day earlier, it was reported that nine more people had lost their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 225. A total of 105 men, 55 women, and 65 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

The recent eight deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta and Jaffarabad districts. A total of 107,377 cattle were also reported dead in the floods.

